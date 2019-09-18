Cleveland’s average first snowfall is less than 2 months away

Cleveland’s average first snowfall is less than 2 months away
A car rests on the street surrounded by snow in Cleveland in 2015. AP Photo/Tony Dejak (Source: Tony Dejak)
By Chris Anderson | September 18, 2019 at 11:45 AM EDT - Updated September 18 at 12:09 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Winter technically begins Dec. 21, but snowfall can be unpredictable in Northeast Ohio.

According to data from the National Weather Service, the average first snowfall in Cleveland is Nov. 10.

That’s less than two months away!

To compare, the earliest snowfall on record in Cleveland is Oct. 2. That happened in 2003.

Akron, Youngstown, Mansfield, and Erie, Pa. also average a first snowfall past the first week into November, according to the National Weather Service.

Measurable snowfall is defined by the NWS as 0.1 inches.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.