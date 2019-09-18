Cleveland’s average first snowfall is less than 2 months away

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Winter technically begins Dec. 21, but snowfall can be unpredictable in Northeast Ohio.
According to data from the National Weather Service, the average first snowfall in Cleveland is Nov. 10.
That’s less than two months away!
To compare, the earliest snowfall on record in Cleveland is Oct. 2. That happened in 2003.
Akron, Youngstown, Mansfield, and Erie, Pa. also average a first snowfall past the first week into November, according to the National Weather Service.
Measurable snowfall is defined by the NWS as 0.1 inches.
