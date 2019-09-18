Fight between Akron roommates escalates to stabbing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A dispute between roommates in Akron escalated to a stabbing Tuesday morning.
The argument, in the 2100 block of 16th Street SW, which escalated from a physical fight to a stabbing left one person bleeding and another charged with felonious assault.
Officers found the victim on the front porch of the residence bleeding with bloody towels on his stomach.
Richard Postlethwaite, 60, was located walking in the area with a bloody knife in his pocket. He was charged with felonious assault and taken to the Summit County Jail.
The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound.
