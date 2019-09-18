‘I’m not a dirty player, that’s not me’: Myles Garrett after getting multiple roughing the passer penalties against the New York Jets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett was an animal on the field against the New York Jets on Monday night.
The defensive end finished the game with 5 tackles (3 TFL), 3 sacks and 5 QB hits.
One hit in particular forced QB Trevor Siemian to leave the game with a season-ending ankle injury.
Since then several NFL fans took to social media to call out Garrett as a dirty player.
He sent out a message to Siemian following the game and addressed it again following practice Wednesday.
The Browns will go up against the LA Rams on Sunday night, going up against Aaron Donald, one of the best in the National Football League.
