‘I’m not a dirty player, that’s not me’: Myles Garrett after getting multiple roughing the passer penalties against the New York Jets
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett (95) sacks New York Jets' Trevor Siemian (19) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) (Source: Bill Kostroun)
By Randy Buffington | September 18, 2019 at 4:54 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 4:54 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett was an animal on the field against the New York Jets on Monday night.

The defensive end finished the game with 5 tackles (3 TFL), 3 sacks and 5 QB hits.

But he also finished with 2 personal fouls for rushing the passer.

One hit in particular forced QB Trevor Siemian to leave the game with a season-ending ankle injury.

Since then several NFL fans took to social media to call out Garrett as a dirty player.

“It is hurting right now because you want to play aggressive, you want to play passionate and you just want to finish the play. I am going to keep on playing with the same aggression. I just have to be smarter, better with my strike zone and try to pull off so I do not land with all my weight.
Myles Garrett on balancing aggressiveness with avoiding penalties

He sent out a message to Siemian following the game and addressed it again following practice Wednesday.

The Browns will go up against the LA Rams on Sunday night, going up against Aaron Donald, one of the best in the National Football League.

