Jason Kipnis speaks about future with Cleveland Indians following season-ending injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jason Kipnis held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the season, which is potentially his last with the Cleveland Indians.
The second baseman decided to speak one day after the Indians organization announced that he was diagnosed with a fractured hamate bone. The injury requires season-ending hand surgery that will take place in New York at a later date.
The 2019 season could end up being Kipnis’ last with the Indians.
The 32-year-old signed a six-year contract with the Indians in 2014, with the option for Cleveland to pick up an additional year for the 2020 season.
“I don’t think anybody is expecting them to pick up the option,” Kipnis said.
**Warning: This video contains explicit language**
Kipnis said he felt discomfort in his right wrist and hand during a swing in Sunday’s game against the AL Central rival Minnesota Twins. He grimaced after the swing, but continued his plate appearance and hit a double.
The Indians initially said the typical timeline to return from that injury to baseball activity was four to six weeks. It’s the same injury that Jose Ramirez was diagnosed with in August.
Kipnis bat for a .245 average in the 2019 season with 17 home runs.
He played for Cleveland in the entirety of his nine-year career and is currently third in Indians history for games played at second base.
“It’s been a thrill to be here. I’ve loved this city since day one,” Kipnis added.
Prior to Wednesday’s game, the Indians 5 games behind the Twins in the division 0.5 games behind a spot in the Wild Card race.
