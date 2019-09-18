Jury reaches verdict in 30 minutes in fatal road rage beating

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It took a jury only 30 minutes to reach a verdict in the trial for the man beat an 83-year-old Fairview Park resident to death.
Cronie Lloyd was convicted of murdering Gary Power during a fit of road rage at the Sunoco Gas Station in Independence.
Independence police said Power was attacked on Feb. 3 and died from his injuries on Feb. 5.
Lloyd’s trial began on Sept. 12 and the jury got the case on Sept. 17. The defense did not present any witnesses.
After the conviction, Lloyd was sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 15 years.
Lloyd was released from prison in 2016, after spending more than a decade behind bars for rape, robbery and aggravated burglary.
And since 2016, court records show he was arrested twice for OVI.
