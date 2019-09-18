Lima: Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku could lose ‘significant’ playing time after wicked hit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When David Njoku landed on his head on Monday night and left the game with a concussion, it was feared he had suffered a serious injury. It appears he has, just not to his head or neck. Multiple reports indicate Njoku suffered a broken wrist on the play and he might need surgery.
If he has to go under the knife he would be looking at missing at least a month.
The 23-year old was looking to have a breakout season in his third year. He caught a touchdown pass in their opening game against Tennessee and was developing into red zone weapon for Baker Mayfield.
The team has yet to confirm the news.
