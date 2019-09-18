Maple Heights police looking for missing 28-year-old man with mental health issues

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Maple Heights Police Department said officers are asking for the public’s help with searching for 28-year-old Brandon Foster who suffers from mental health issues.
According to the report, Foster was reported missing on Wednesday.
Police described Foster as 6′4″ tall, 250 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and blue/white Nike tennis shoes.
According to police, Foster’s last possible known location was around the Rocky River in Medina Township.
Anyone that sees Foster or knows where he is at is urged to call their local police department or the Maple Heights Police Department at 216-662-1234.
