Mentor Police searching for two thieves with expensive taste in wallets from Great Lakes Mall

By Rachel Vadaj | September 18, 2019 at 7:32 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 7:32 PM

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Police Department said detectives are asking for the public’s help with identifying two wallet thieves.

According to police, the two shoplifting suspects each stole a wallet valued at $125 from Dillard’s at Great Lakes Mall at 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the two men were last seen getting into a blue Oldsmobile that went towards SR-84.

Mentor police said anyone that is able to identify these shoplifters is urged to call Ptl. Kuret at 440-205-3293.

