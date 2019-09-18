Newburgh Heights PD searching for missing 15-year-old female

Jasmine Wojtowicz, 15, is missing according to the Newburgh Heights Police Department. (Source: Newburgh Heights Police Department)
By Michael Dakota | September 18, 2019 at 4:26 AM EDT - Updated September 18 at 5:04 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing 15-year-old female may be with a 19-year-old male attempting to leave the state with her.

Jasmine Wojtowicz (Source: Newburgh Heights Police Department)

The Newburgh Heights Police Department is searching for Jasmine Wojtowicz, 15, who was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Wojtowicz was chatting online with a male named Jalen who drove to Ohio from North Carolina.

Jalen and Wojtowicz may be traveling in a 2016 Hyundai Elantra, gold in color, with North Carolina plate PLK4352.

Replica 2016 Hyundai Elantra Suspect vehicle (Source: Newburgh Heights Police Department)

Jasmine Wojtowicz was last seen wearing a black and orange pumpkin sweater, black jogging pants and Puma tennis shoes.

IF you have any information please contact the Newburgh Heights Police Department at (216) 641-5545.

