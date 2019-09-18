Newburgh Heights PD searching for missing 15-year-old female

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing 15-year-old female may be with a 19-year-old male attempting to leave the state with her.
The Newburgh Heights Police Department is searching for Jasmine Wojtowicz, 15, who was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Wojtowicz was chatting online with a male named Jalen who drove to Ohio from North Carolina.
Jalen and Wojtowicz may be traveling in a 2016 Hyundai Elantra, gold in color, with North Carolina plate PLK4352.
Jasmine Wojtowicz was last seen wearing a black and orange pumpkin sweater, black jogging pants and Puma tennis shoes.
IF you have any information please contact the Newburgh Heights Police Department at (216) 641-5545.
