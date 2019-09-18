Pigskin Poll: Who has the best shot to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s only week 3 of the NFL season but a ton of guys are already making cases as DPOY candidates.
Cleveland’s own Myles Garrett says it’s a goal of his to win the honor at the end of the season.
Garrett who had 3 sacks against the Jets is poised to keep the production level high, and the personal fouls down.
Stats against the Jets: 5 tackles, 3, sacks, 5 QB hits and 3 tackles for loss
One hit resulted in the season ended injury of QB Trevor Siemian.
The Browns are going up against Aaron Donald who has won the award the past two seasons.
It’ll be a showdown in the trenches, keep your eyes on #95 and #99 Sunday night.
