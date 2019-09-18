$10,000 reward offered in death of Ohio woman struck by dislodged tree branch at Hocking Hills State Park

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WOIO) - A group has come forward to offer a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the death of a woman at Hocking Hills State Park.
Investigators from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said 44-year-old Victoria Schafer was hit by a falling piece of tree at the state park on Sept. 2.
Schafer died at the scene.
Evidence suggests that the large branch may have been dislodged intentionally, the ODNR said.
The case is now being investigated as a suspected homicide.
The Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering the reward and suggests that anyone with information who may have been at Old Man’s Cave on that day call police.
Schafer’s death was the third at the park this summer. The body of a 55-year-old woman was recovered from in June and a 22-year-old hiker died after falling from a cliff in August.
