CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fatal accident in Harrisville Township in Median County remains under investigation following the death of a 57-year-old man.
The accident happened around 6:48 p.m. at the intersection of US-224 and Vandemark Road in Medina County.
An investigation by the police revealed Kefton Donley Jr. ,57, of Homerville, Ohio, was traveling northbound on Vandemark Road when apparently he did not yield from the stop sign and was struck by Jaden Goldney, 20, who was traveling eastbound on US-224 in the right lane.
Donley was pronounced dead at the scene. He was transported to Medina General Hospital by the Medina County Coroner’s Office.
Goldney was not injured.
A passenger in Goldney’s vehicle, Brandon P. Cerovac 23, was transported with minor injuries to Lodi Hospital.
A news release from the police stated that alcohol does not seem to be a factor in this crash, both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and the crash remains under investigation.
