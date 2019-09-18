VIDEO: Indiana couple convicted of multiple counts of abusing foster children

A months long investigation followed and revealed disturbing details of the ongoing terror and abuse suffered by the children who had been in the care of Tim and Diane Combs. The Combs’ had been foster parents since 2014 and have had 38 children in their care and custody over the years. They had many children in their home at the time of the investigation ranging in age from 2 years old to aged 16. Among the children found in the home were four foster children, one child adopted by the Combs and three other children who the Combs were babysitting at the time.