Walton Hills pays woman who sued former mayor claiming he sexually harassed her

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Walton Hills Mayor Kevin Hurst was sued for making up a story that he and a female employee were having a sexual affair.
It wasn’t true. She began to hear the rumor, confronted him and eventually sued.
When then-Mayor Hurst resigned, there were cheers. But make no mistake, he has supporters as well.
His recent entry into the mayor’s race has reignited rancor among some of his detractors as seen in anti-Hurst signs around the village.
Don Kolograf replaced Hurst as mayor 13 months ago. He confirmed that the Village Council settled the sexual harassment lawsuit on Tuesday night.
“The one piece of legislation, the settlement, was $60,000 through our insurance company with a $5,000 deductible,” said the mayor.
The lawsuit notwithstanding, there have been repeated complaints to 19 News about Hurst’s past demeanor as mayor. All of those complaining have a gripe workers wanted to share, but not on the record. They fear retaliation if Hurst is reelected.
“So when I vote “yes,” it’s to put it to bed, even if we can’t sleep well,” a village council member complained before the vote.
Several members had questions and had to swallow hard before voting on the payment, feeling Hurst could have handled it before the suit.
A second lawsuit claiming Hurst had taken health benefits he wasn’t entitled to was also settled for $15,000.
“That one was a little different. That one is going to come out of our budget. The insurance company covered a smaller part of that,” explained Kolograf.
In the fall election, Hurst is facing Mayor Kolograf as well as Katie Iaconis, who is presently the Clerk of Council.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.