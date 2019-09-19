Attorney says Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson is the 'victim’ because how he is portrayed in assault investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson appeared in court Thursday morning for allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old woman.
Thursday’s pretrial hearing for Frank Q. Jackson was held so his attorney and the prosecutor could discuss matters of his release while he remains out on bond until the next court appearance.
Jackson was jailed on Sept. 5 and posted bond on Sept. 9, but he wasn’t actually released until Sept. 12 because of a GPS ankle monitor shortage in Cuyahoga County.
While free on bond, the judge ordered on Thursday that Jackson remains on GPS monitoring and is back at his residence for an 8 p.m. curfew.
Following the pretrial hearing, Jackson’s attorney spoke with 19 News reporter Shannon Houser. He followed the Mayor Jackson’s tone, who previously said the media fueled the investigation into the alleged assault.
“Frankly, it’s the media attention that caused this case to be brought, we believe,” attorney Jeffrey Saffold said.
Saffold was asked about the conditions set forth by judge regarding a violation if Jackson comes in contact with the alleged assault victim, whether in person or through communication by phone or social media.
“I struggle with you using the phrase, ‘victim.’ OK, I believe Frank is the victim here and that he is being dragged through this because who his grandfather is,” Saffold said.
At his arraignment on Sept. 9, Frank Q. Jackson pleaded not guilty to charges that include felonious assault, abduction, and failure to comply with the order of a police officer.
According to investigators, the mayor’s grandson allegedly beat and repeatedly choked the 18-year-old woman during the June incident. He is also accused of dragging the woman through the grass by her hair.
“There’s a slight scratch over the brow of the accuser. And the question is how did she get it?,” Jackson’s attorney argued. “The rest of it is her clothes look dirty. And the question is how did her clothes get dirty? It’s a question for a jury to decide."
Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police said the accuser initially declined to pursue charges.
The city of Cleveland’s Law Department also did not press charges against Frank Q. Jackson. According to a city spokesperson, the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority withheld evidence during the alleged attack. CMHA police denied those claims.
It was the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office who decided to indict the mayor’s grandson after 19 News reported the alleged assault.
“It’s a case that never should have been charged,” Saffold told 19 News. “It was only charged because of the outside pressure, and that’s why the county agreed to take it once. The city did its own analysis and determined it wasn’t a case worth bringing because simply the allegations are clearly false.”
In an unrelated case, Cleveland police are continuing to investigate a homicide possibly involving Frank Q. Jackson that occurred on the city’s West side.
“They shouldn’t use loose terms like that,” Saffold responded when asked about Jackson being named a suspect in the deadly shooting of 30-year-old Antonio Parra.
The homicide investigation is still ongoing and there have not been any indictments for murder handed down to any potential suspects in the August shooting.
A trial date for the assault charges will be scheduled in mid-December, according to the Cuyahoga County judge on Thursday.
