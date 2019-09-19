Best and worst airlines for delays that took you on your summer vacation this year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -When you’re flying off to summer vacation the last thing you want is to have your time wasted by a late flight.
All delays are reported to the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), and the July numbers were just released this morning.
Overall, flights arrived on time 76.9% of the time in July.
That number is up from 73.3% in June, and 76.0% in July 2018.
An on time flight is described as a flight that arrived within 15 minutes of its scheduled time.
The best airlines, who got travelers to their destinations mostly on time were:
- Hawaiian Airlines Network – 88.4% (of the time)
- Alaska Airlines Network – 84.9%
- Delta Air Lines Network – 80.3%
The worst airlines, according to USDOT, in July were:
- Frontier Airlines – 66.0% (of the time)
- JetBlue Airways – 70.2%
- United Airlines Network – 72.2%
Being late is one thing, being stuck on the tarmac is for hours is complete aggravation.
According to the USDOT, in July there were 59 tarmac delays of more than three hours on domestic flights.
Here were the three worst tarmac delays in July:
- United Airlines flight 5009 (operated by Commutair) from Newark, N.J. (EWR) to Greensboro, N.C. (GSO), 7/7/19 – delayed 4 hours and 45 minutes on the tarmac at Newark.
- United Airlines flight 2394 from Newark, N.J. (EWR) to Los Angeles International (LAX), 7/22/19 – 4 hours and 34 minutes on the tarmac at Newark.
- United Airlines flight 1783 from Newark, N.J. (EWR) to Tampa, Fla. (TPA), 7/22/19 – delayed 4 hours and 21 minutes on the tarmac at Newark.
