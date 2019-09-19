Bond reduced for student accused of bringing gun to an Akron high school

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old North High School student pleaded not guilty in Akron Municipal Court Thursday to bringing a loaded gun to school earlier this week.
According to Akron police, the school resource officer at North High School was checking on a restricted area of the school Tuesday morning when he observed a student with a gun in his hand.
Tiqcwon Brent, 19, dropped the loaded gun on the floor and was taken into custody without incident, police said.
Brent is charged with tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon and illegal conveyance of a weapon.
On Thursday, the judge reduced bond from $500,000 to $250,000.
A 17-year-old student was also arrested for allegedly sending a message to Brent warning him to hide the gun. That student was charged with obstructing justice.
“We urge all students and parents to communicate with us whenever hearing anything they feel is suspicious or threatening. That kind of information is one of our best deterrents,” Director, Marketing Communications, Mark Williamson said.
