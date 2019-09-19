Broadview Heights police searching for bank robbery suspect in Chief Wahoo hat

(Source: Broadview Heights police)
By Julia Tullos | September 19, 2019 at 11:46 AM EDT - Updated September 19 at 11:49 AM

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the man who robbed the Huntington Bank inside the Giant Eagle Thursday.

Broadview Heights police said the suspect entered the bank around 10 a.m. and passed a note to the teller.

Broadview Heights police said this suspect robbed the Huntington inside the Giant Eagle. (Source: Broadview Heights police)

After getting an undetermined amount of cash, the suspect left the store and fled in an unknown direction.

There were no injuries.

If you know who this man is, please call Broadview Heights police/Cuyahoga Valley Dispatch at 440-526-5400 or 440-536-5401.

