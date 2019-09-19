Cleveland Browns’ Chris Smith to hold candlelight vigil for girlfriend who was killed on I-90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith announced through Instagram that he will hold a candlelight vigil for his girlfriend and the mother of their daughter who was killed Sept. 11.
Smith and his girlfriend, Petara Cordero, of Charlotte, NC, celebrated the birth of their daughter, Haven Harris Smith, during the preseason according to the Cleveland Browns.
“I know you all loved @tarajesss , so tomorrow night (Sept. 19, 2019) we will celebrate her life & showcase our love for her at this candlelight vigil," Smith wrote on his Instagram feed.
He followed up his message with four hearts, and #staystrong. The hashtag is a tribute to his girlfriend who had a #staystrong tattoo.
The event is planned for Sept. 19, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 2300 N. Graham in Akron, OH.
Smith was traveling with Cordero, of Charlotte, NC, when they exited their car on the shoulder of I-90 after their car had become disabled with a flat tire.
Cordero was struck and killed after exiting the vehicle.
