Cleveland Police: St. Rocco student finds gun in backpack, reports it to authorities
St. Rocco School in Cleveland (Source: Google Maps)
By 19 News Digital Team | September 19, 2019 at 1:56 PM EDT - Updated September 19 at 2:01 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - St. Rocco School sent a letter to parents after a student discovered a handgun in her backpack.

School officials say that early Wednesday morning an upper grade student discovered a handgun in her backpack and reported it to a teacher.

According to officials, the teacher immediately confiscated the book bag and alerted Cleveland police.

After police talked with the student and her guardian, they determined that the gun belonged to someone else and that the student unknowingly brought the gun to school.

The principal of St. Rocco, Renee Cerny, and the Diocese of Cleveland released this statement to parents about the incident:

“In keeping with our school policies, the student was sent home for the day while the matter could be investigated and the student will return tomorrow. We want you to know that the safety of our school community is a top priority for us and we thank you for your continued support of St. Rocco School.”

According to school officials, police have arrested the owner of the gun.

