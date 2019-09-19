Cleveland Police: St. Rocco student finds gun in backpack, reports it to authorities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - St. Rocco School sent a letter to parents after a student discovered a handgun in her backpack.
School officials say that early Wednesday morning an upper grade student discovered a handgun in her backpack and reported it to a teacher.
According to officials, the teacher immediately confiscated the book bag and alerted Cleveland police.
After police talked with the student and her guardian, they determined that the gun belonged to someone else and that the student unknowingly brought the gun to school.
The principal of St. Rocco, Renee Cerny, and the Diocese of Cleveland released this statement to parents about the incident:
According to school officials, police have arrested the owner of the gun.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.