Cleveland’s police chief could face Ohio Ethics Commission investigation if he does not hand off murder case involving Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is a part of the state law that outlines how a public official should handle a case involving a conflict of interest.
As we’ve reported extensively, several county and city leaders say there is a conflict if the Division of Cleveland Police continues the murder investigation into the Mayor Frank Jackson’s 22-year-old grandson, Frank Q. Jackson.
Until now, we’ve been asking if there is anyone who can take action if the chief doesn’t hand off the investigation.
While no one can make him turn it over to an independent investigation, we discovered he could face consequences if the issue gets in front of the right people.
Attorney Richard Koblentz agrees with some Cleveland City Council members and the county prosecutor who say there’s a conflict of interest in the homicide case involving the mayor’s grandson.
However, Cleveland’s Police Chief Calvin Willams has made himself clear.
He does not plan to give up the investigation involving his boss’s grandson.
“The mayor has the ability to hire and fire the police chief, which tells me that certainly would lead someone to look at this, no matter what happens, and say that relationship could certainly have an effect on the investigation,” Koblentz said.
Koblentz specializes in ethics law.
It says “when someone in public service is confronted with a conflict of interest, he or she must completely abstain from making decisions about or influencing how the matter is resolved.”
So, he says that could apply to the case involving the mayor’s grandson, that’s currently being investigated by the city’s police.
“If this were brought to the attention of the ethics commission, they would review it, I would presume, and undertake some sort of investigation-- to the degree of which I cannot tell you, because that is in the preview of that agency,” Koblentz said. “Then they would make a finding and a recommendation as to what they want to do.”
19 News wrote the ethics commission Thursday, asking if they will look into the decision the chief’s making.
“If they believe that the ethics law has been violated, they can refer the matter to the prosecutor for further prosecution,” Koblentz said.
Last week, when the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley called for the chief to turn over the investigation, he told us he could not make him do so.
Koblentz says while that may be true, O’Malley could decide to charge Williams for violating the state’s ethics law.
We have reached out to the prosecutor’s office, asking if they are considering criminal charges. A spokesperson told us they politely decline to comment.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.