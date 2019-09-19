Cooking with the Cribbs: Recipe for sun-dried tomato cream sauce with shrimp

SUN-DRIED TOMATO CREAM SAUCE WITH SHRIMP
1 # shrimp, peeled and de-veined
¼ cup butter
1 tsp flour
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup heavy cream
½ tsp lemon juice
1 tsp parsley flakes
1 tsp basil flakes
¼ cup sun-dried tomatoes, julienned
¼ cup vegetable stock
Salt and pepper to taste
1. In a large sauce pot, add the butter and melt. Once melted add the flour and stir until smooth.
2. Add the garlic and cook for about 1 minute.
3. Stir in the heavy cream, lemon juice, parsley, basil, and sun-dried tomatoes.
4. Let simmer until thicken.
5. Add the shrimp and cook for about 5 minutes until cooked through (they’re finished when they curl into a "c" shape). Make sure they do not overcook. Take out of sauce if needed until pasta is cooked.
6. Once pasta is cooked, add to the sauce and toss to combine.
Serve immediately.
Yield: 4 servings
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.