National Weather Service warning drivers of sun glare.

Could the sun be causing all of the morning commuting problems in Cleveland this week?
The National Weather Service is warning Cleveland drivers of sun glare for the morning commute. (Source: Pixabay)
By Dan DeRoos | September 19, 2019 at 1:16 PM EDT - Updated September 19 at 1:19 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -If you commute into downtown Cleveland, you’ve noticed some major delays and backups this week and the sun may be to blame.

On Tuesday the National Weather Service (NWS) in Cleveland put out a warning to drivers that we have reached that time of year when the sun is blinding, while you’re driving.

It is that time of year again where there are an uptick of accidents because of #Sun glare around the #FallEquinox....

Posted by US National Weather Service Cleveland OH on Wednesday, September 18, 2019

“At this time of year, the sunrise time aligns with the morning commute meaning that the sun is low in the sky making sun glare worse than at other times of the year,” Karen Clark said, who is a Meteorologist with NWS Cleveland. “Sun glare will continue to be a problem at times on sunny mornings, especially during the spring and fall for motorists traveling eastbound and at times during the evening for motorists traveling westbound as sunset also approaches peak evening commute times.”

