Could the sun be causing all of the morning commuting problems in Cleveland this week?

“At this time of year, the sunrise time aligns with the morning commute meaning that the sun is low in the sky making sun glare worse than at other times of the year,” Karen Clark said, who is a Meteorologist with NWS Cleveland. “Sun glare will continue to be a problem at times on sunny mornings, especially during the spring and fall for motorists traveling eastbound and at times during the evening for motorists traveling westbound as sunset also approaches peak evening commute times.”