Fathers Taking Steps To Be Involved In Child’s Education

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If the bond between mother and her child is unbreakable, the bond between father and child is inseparable.
On Thursday, schools around the Cleveland area invited fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers and father figures to walk their child to school.
Fathers Walk is an program by The Cuyahoga County Fatherhood Initiative for dads to show support for education by walking their children to school.
On father, Zach Gariba, has participated in this event for the past few years.
But as an over-the-road driver, he doesn’t get to do it as often as he would like.
“I’m a truck driver, so I don’t get to do it as much, but I’ve been able to do it for the last couple of years.” said Gariba.
Bona Suon said walking his kids to school, gives him a chance to reconnect. “I just want to be more involved with them and just let them know that I’m here for them, even if it’s for this tiny thing.” Suon said.
Melissa Watts, Principal of Robinson G. Jones School, said the appearance of dads, motivates kids to be confident in the classroom. “They want their parent to be proud of them, so the more they’re up here and see, it just makes them want to do better.”
