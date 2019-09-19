‘He’s just a miracle,’ says father of 2-year-old boy recovering from near drowning

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A 2-year-old boy is doing ‘just fine,’ his family says, after he nearly drowned in a pool at their house Monday.
Nathan Wilson says his son Wyatt fell into the pool in the few seconds he took his eyes off him.
“I called for him 30 to 45 second he never came and usually he will come running,” Wilson says.
He says he checked the pool immediately.
“That was my first instinct to look there and he wasn’t there. If he was I didn’t see them. I left the solar cover up and then I ran inside and asked my son Carter if he had seen him and he hadn’t seen him,” he says.
Wilson says he ran back to the pool to check again and that’s when he saw Wyatt laying face down not breathing.
“My worst fears all came to reality. I felt like I was a failure and I let him down,” Wilson said.
The father jumped into the pool to save his son.
He says he’s not CPR certified and never took a class to learn the life-saving technique, but did it to the best of his ability while his 7-year-old son Carter called 911.
Wilson says in the panic of the moment, Carter couldn’t remember the family’s address.
“He handed me the phone and I was putting it on speaker he breathed for Wyatt while I was doing CPR. For a 7-year-old to do that, I thought was amazing,” Wilson says.
Thankfully, 2-year-old Wyatt is alive and well.
“The CT scan came back great and they x-rayed his lungs twice and no water in his lungs,” Wilson says. “The words cannot explain words cannot explain he’s just a miracle in every sense in fashion.”
The family says they plan to meet with the Mt. Orab Fire Department Friday to say thank you for helping them save Wyatt.
