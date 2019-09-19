Update: I-271 northbound from Macedonia slowing down considerably

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northbound traffic from Macedonia has slowed considerably.
An accident on I-271 northbound has taken out the right to lanes according to 19 News traffic reporter Jamie Sullivan.
I-271 northbound from Macedonia to I-480 will take 22 minutes, although that number could drop as more people get on the road.
The back up is now about five miles.
It is estimated that the delay will be 70 minutes to travel that very short stretch that’s only 5 miles.
Route 8 might be an alternative route.
Traffic in some spots is moving as slow as 4 to 6 mph.
