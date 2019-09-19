International Space Station will be visible over Northeast Ohio through Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The skies will be in our favor over the next few days.
According to the National Weather Service, the International Space Station will briefly be visible as it passes over Northeast Ohio on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
The International Space Station is the third brightest object in the sky and looks like a fast-moving place, NASA described.
The ISS facility is measured at 357 feet end-to-end.
While you can clearly see the International Space Station with the naked eye, you might be able to get a look at the shape if you use binoculars.
