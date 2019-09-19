Is your water filter a fake?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Even though municipal water supplies in Northeast Ohio are good, our water supply is still at risk during the transition, through lead laterals.
There are still 650,000 lead service lines in Ohio, according to the American Water Works Association. That’s second only to Illinois and more than Michigan and New Jersey, who’ve both had significant water quality issues surface of late.
But some companies are capitalizing on people’s concerns, and using logos of certifying bodies, like NSF, without ever having been certified.
Bad filters can do more harm than no filters at all.
“I think it’s wrong. I think it’s wrong. I think that they should be pulled off the market. It’s more about money than the people. And you see a lot of that going on right now where companies are looking at the money instead of the livelihoods of people,” said April Cook Hawkins, of Flint, Michigan.
