Northeast Ohio weather: A few showers possible Friday, Summer-like temperatures linger

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure over New England will continue to drift slowly toward the Mid-Atlantic states by Friday. The high will finally weaken and drift offshore Sunday, as a cold front approaches from the west.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon to you! What a gorgeous, perfect day out there. Can we keep this forever?
Sadly, the answer is no. BUT we can enjoy it while we have it! I do think we’ll have a few more clouds move in overnight, but we’ll stay dry through tomorrow morning. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s by dawn tomorrow.
A Few Showers on Friday:
Most of your Friday will be very nice. We’re forecasting partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. What’s considered normal for this time of the year? Highs in the low 70s.
Humidity levels will also be rising through the day.
We do have a shot for a few passing showers after 1:00 PM. Not everyone will see rain. Thunder will be limited.
Showers will gradually come to an end as the evening goes on.
Weekend Forecast:
It’s going to be gorgeous this weekend, albeit warmer-than-normal and quite humid.
Saturday’s high: 84°
Sunday’s high: 87°
At this time, we do not have any rain in the forecast during the daylight hours this weekend. A front will be passing through here late Sunday into Monday, but most of the moisture associated with that will hold off until the overnight hours of your Sunday.
My only concern would be for a few showers in later quarters of the Browns game. Otherwise, the game will be very warm with kickoff temperatures in the 80s.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.