Parma police arrest 2 men who are accused of at least 8 home burglaries

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitives Task Force have arrested two men accused of at least eight residential home burglaries.
According to police, the burglaries happened in Parma, Parma Heights and Cleveland.
Police said since July 2019, the suspects have broken into unoccupied homes and stole jewelry and other valuable items.
The stolen items were then fenced at local pawn shops, said police
Jordan Grad, 29, of Parma, and Bryan Novak II, of Cleveland, are charged with burglary.
Police said additional charges will be added on by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
Police added detectives are working to determine if the suspects are responsible for additional burglaries and also to recover stolen property.
