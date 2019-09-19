Power outages close 4 Bedford Schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power outages in Bedford forced the closure of four of the district’s schools.
Bedford High School, Central Primary School, Carylwood Intermediate School and Columbus Intermediate have been closed today.
“We’re sorry for the inconvenience,” communication and public relations specialist Beth Russell told 19 News. “The timing was awful.”
The Bedford City School District announced on their Facebook page that the schools would be closed.
High School students who were already at school would be transported home by bus if they arrived by bus.
Bedford High School walkers and students who arrived by car were also sent home.
While there is no power at the Bedford Administration Center the building will remain open.
