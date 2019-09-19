Prosecutors clash with Cuyahoga County jail guards’ version of how an inmate was seriously injured

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the Cuyahoga County corrections officers accused of covering up an assault on inmate continued on Thursday.
“He says that about four hours ago, a corrections officer slammed him to the ground, onto his face while he was handcuffed and slammed his face against the floor a couple of more times,” an ER doctor read from hospital notes taken after Joshua Castleberry was injured.
A jail nurse also testified she was frustrated that he got no medical care for four hours after the injuries, ones that happened in a room out of camera range.
Eventually, a restraint chair arrived and he was taken to a room where he remained strapped down and bloodied. He went to MetroHealth Hospital with three broken teeth, cuts and a broken nose.
“How do you feel about being here today?,” prosecutor Matt Meyer asked a guard, who was near the scuffle.
He answered, “Really, I didn’t, I didn’t want to be in here today. I really didn’t feel like it was necessary.”
He was the first guard who arrived after hearing what he described as a thud. It was Castleberry hitting the ground. He arrived to see the inmate and guard John Wilson fighting on the floor.
Defense attorneys argue that he hadn’t listened to verbal commands, and pepper spray didn’t work.
Prosecutor Matt Meyer got on the floor so the officer could demonstrate what he saw.
“If I feel that there is a serious threat, pepper foam is not going to do anything for me. I need to put my hands on you to secure you from trying to harm myself or yourself,” a jail supervisor testified.
Meyer’s questioning of reticent guards was direct and to the point at one time asking, “On your training on use of force, did you get any training on taking inmates where there are no cameras to use force?”
The answer was, “No sir.”
Officer Wilson faces a felonious assault charge along with interfering with civil rights and unlawful restraint.
His co-defendant Jason Jozwiak also faces interfering with civil rights and falsification.
Their boss, Eric Ivey, will be sentenced later this month for tampering and falsification for ordering the body camera shut off.
