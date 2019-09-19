Retired Cleveland police lieutenant dies after hit-and-run crash in Ashtabula County

HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A shocked family is mourning the loss of retired Cleveland police lieutenant William Bakker, who died on Wednesday following a violent hit-and-run crash.
The tragic incident occurred Monday evening when a driver in a pickup truck side=swiped Bakker, 75, while he was riding his bicycle westbound on State Route 307, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The suspect, who was described as a middle-aged white man with a mustache driving a 20-year-old white Dodge Dakota truck, fled the scene and has not yet been found.
Bakker was ejected from his bike, suffered serious injuries and passed away at University Hospitals in Cleveland.
It’s not yet known whether drugs, alcohol or distracted driving contributed to the fatal incident.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is urged to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol Ashtabula Post at 440-969-1155.
To learn about Bakker’s funeral arrangements, or to make a donation, click here.
