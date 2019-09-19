Sentencing for one of the suspects convicted of shooting at Cleveland priest during egg robbery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the suspects found guilty of shooting at a Cleveland priest during a robbery is scheduled to face a judge on Thursday.
Sentencing for 18-year-old Amin Walker is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
Walker pleaded guilty in August to felonious assault, aggravated robbery, and receiving stolen property.
Investigators say Walker and Jaylen Miller pointed guns at Father John Kumse in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood in December 2017 as he was collecting eggs from the chicken coop at St. Mary of the Assumption Church.
As Kumse started to run away, the suspects chased after him. Miller fired several gunshots.
Kumse was not hit by gunfire, but he was injured when he fell to the ground.
Miller was sentenced to nine years in prison this February. Kumse, who was in the courtroom for his sentencing, offered forgiveness to his robbers.
Terrance Kimbrough, the driver of the stolen van used to get away from the crime, was sentenced to 7 years in prison for his role.
This story will be updated following the conclusion of the court appearance.
