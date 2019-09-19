Suspected rapist believed to be stalking women and children on Cleveland’s East Side (map)

By John Deike | September 18, 2019 at 8:36 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 8:38 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are warning the public about a suspect who may be involved in a string of break-in and sexual assault cases where women and children were targeted.

Three recent incidents, in particular, have rattled residents on the city’s East Side.

Here’s a case-by-case breakdown, provided by Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia:

• On Sept. 3 at 2 a.m., a man crept up to a home in the 14300 block of Caine Avenue, pushed the AC unit out of a window and attempted to assault a 7-year-old girl. The girl screamed and the suspect fled from the home. The suspect was described as a black man with a mustache, and he was wearing a black ski mask and black clothing.

• On Sept. 14 at 2:30 a.m., a man broke into the 4300 block of East 142nd Street and raped a mother as her kids slept nearby. The suspect was black with light complexion, had a shaggy beard, was approximately 25 years old, weighed roughly 150 pounds and was 5-feet-5-inches tall, with short brown hair and hazel eyes. The suspect was wearing a black ski mask, black clothing and was barefoot.

• On Sept. 16 at about 11 p.m., a man attempted to peel away the frame of a child’s bedroom window in the 4300 block of East 144th Street, but then ran off. “I responded and am completing this report because it is strikingly similar to another incident I encountered,” the responding Cleveland police officer said.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect is strongly urged to contact the Cleveland Police Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit at 216-623-5630.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463.

