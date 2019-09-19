12-year-old girl shocked to find a gun in her backpack at school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old girl was shocked to find a gun in her school backpack.
Police tell 19 News the handgun belongs to the girl’s cousin, a 22-year-old man. The girl and the man say they often share that backpack. This time, a loaded gun with seven rounds was left in the school bag.
The student goes to St. Rocco School in Cleveland. The principal says the student found the gun in her backpack Wednesday morning and immediately reported it to a teacher. The teacher took the bag with the gun and called police.
After talking with the student and her mother, they confirmed the girl didn’t know the gun was in the backpack and that it belongs to her cousin. Police tracked him down and arrested him. He said he bought the gun to use it at a shooting range and forgot to take it out of the backpack.
The school principal issued a statement saying in part, “In keeping with our school policies, the student was sent home for the day while the matter could be investigated and the student will return tomorrow."
The principal also said the student did the right thing by reporting the gun.
