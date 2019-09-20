Akron pit bull owner who’s dogs mauled 4 people now on the run after fleeing in Lyft car

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Diane Yanke is a pit bull owner who’s dogs have mauled four people.
She’s got more dogs in her home now. The sign says she has pit bulls, two of them right now.
Yanke was due in the courtroom of Judge Jerry Larson today and was a no-show.
The judge was not pleased as there had been repeated delays. A fact frustrating to people mauled by her dogs, and who still carry scars,
“It’s very frustrating because we been dealing with this since March and this is the sixth time she’s continued things, so I brought my kids here today and they’re missing school. It’s extremely frustrating.” said Katie Schultheis.
“Any child that would have been attacked, it would have been a blood bath. Any senior that would have been attacked could never have survived.” added Sarah Friddle.
The judge issued an arrest warrant this morning, and 19 News cameras were rolling when Yanke fled from her home in a Lyft car.
“Why didn’t you show up. Are you aware that there’s an arrest warrant out for you. Are you running from the police.” were questions asked as the car pulled away.
The victims feel all of this could have been prevented.
“Had he given any real sentence the last time that she was in his courtroom. None of this would have happened. None of those injuries would have happened.” said Friddle.
Most likely she will be picked up and brought to court, possibly in handcuffs. The judge was not happy and that could easily be the way that this ends up.
