American sitcom icon coming to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It will be a Munster mash when an iconic American sitcom actor comes to Cleveland.
Butch Patrick, AKA Eddie Munster is scheduled to make his way to Cleveland Curiosities on September 25 from 12 pm until 2 pm.
Patrick is known for his famous portrayal of Eddie Munster in the CBS sitcom The Munsters, which aired in the ’60s.
Patrick will be signing Munsters memorabilia, as well as selling merchandise.
Autographs will cost around $20, but photos with Patrick will be free.
Anyone who attends the event and makes a purchase will be entered to win one of Cleveland Curiosities coffin bats.
