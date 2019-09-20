ATF releases the number of registered machine guns and explosive devices in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The gun debate will be a focal point in the 2020 president election and to make sure you’re an informed voter here are the most up-to-date gun numbers from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
The following numbers were released by the ATF this week and represent sales and registrations through 2017.
The only exception being the number of National Firearms Act registered weapons, which include machine guns and explosives, which are up-to-date as of May of 2019.
The number of guns manufactured in the U.S. in 2017, which only include handguns, riles and shotguns was 8,327,792.
AR-15′s and AK-47 fall under the category of rifles.
That is the lowest number since 2011 when 6,541,886 firearms were produced.
National Firearms Act registered weapons, are weapons that must be registered with the ATF and include machine guns, meaning a gun that can fire more than one bullet with one pull of the trigger, also known as fully-automatic.
This does not include rifles like an AR-15 which are considered semi-automatic.
Through May of 2019, there are 699,977 registered machine guns in the U.S.
In Ohio there are 21,431 registered machine guns.
The ATF also tracks and registers what it call destructive devices.
These devices are described as, “...any explosive, incendiary, or poison gas such as a grenade, bomb or rocket.”
In the U.S. there are 2,977,630 registered destructive devices, 87,146 of those are in Ohio.
Silencers also have to be registered under the National Firearms Act.
These devises are described by the ATF as, “...any device for silencing, muffling, or diminishing the report of a portable firearm.”
In the U.S. there are 1,750,433 registered silencers, 46,939 of which are in Ohio.
