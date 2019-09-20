Avon Lake Schools issues new seating rules before Friday’s football game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Friday, Avon Lake High School will host its first home football game of the year, but there are some new rules for spectators this season.
The school is now advising that all elementary students that are in Kindergarten through fourth grade should be accompanied by a parent in order to enter the stadium.
Also, all of those students will need to sit with their parents in the home bleachers and remain in those seats throughout the entirety of the game.
Students that are in fifth through eighth grade are advised to sit in the bleachers that are located in the west end zone. Those students will also need to remain in their seats during the game.
High school students will sit in the normal student section on the northeast side of the stadium.
According to the school, students who do not follow these rules will need to be placed under their parents’ supervision.
Any parent who doesn’t follow the listed rules will be asked to take the student home, or face possible discipline from the school district.
Avon Lake High School takes on Westlake High School at 7 pm under the Friday night lights.
