Browns place David Njoku on Injured Reserve

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two days away from what should be one of their biggest challenges of the season, and the Browns are battered and bruised, listing 17 players on their Friday injury report, and ruling out three starters, including tight end David Njoku, who was placed in Injured Reserve.
Njoku, a key part of the Browns passing attack, suffered a concussion and a broken wrist in a hard fall against the Jets on Monday night. The 23-year-old tight end had four catches for 37 yards and one touchdown this season, after racking up 56 catches for 639 yards and four touchdowns a year ago.
Linebacker Christian Kirksey (chest) and safety Damarious Randall (concussion), two of the leaders on defense, have also been ruled out for Sunday night’s game against the Rams, while starting safeties Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams are both dealing with hamstring injuries and are questionable.
Head coach Freddie Kitchens was asked if, with mounting injuries in only Week 3, he needs to adjust the workouts during the week.
“I do not know," Kitchens said. "I do not know why it just happens here because I have been in the league almost 15 years and it has been the same deal. Everyone else is doing it so I do not know. Maybe we need to look and the individual needs to look and see. I do not know. The only thing it has affected is I have to go off who is there, and whoever is there is going to prepared to play.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.