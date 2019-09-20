Cleveland Police holding press conference on suspected rapist who may be stalking east side residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are holding a press conference about a suspect who is believed to be stalking women and children.
The press conference will be held on Friday at 12:30 pm at the Cleveland police headquarters.
The first reported incident happened on September 3.
Police have since been investigating the incidents.
In early September, police warned the public about a suspect who may be involved in a string of break-ins and sexual assault cases where women and children were targeted.
Four recent incidents, in particular, have rattled residents on the city’s East Side.
Here’s a case-by-case breakdown, provided by Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia:
• On Sept. 3 at 2 a.m., a man crept up to a home in the 14300 block of Caine Avenue, pushed the AC unit out of a window and attempted to assault a 7-year-old girl. The girl screamed and the suspect fled from the home. The suspect was described as a black man with a mustache, and he was wearing a black ski mask and black clothing.
• On Sept. 14 at 2:30 a.m., a man broke into the 4300 block of East 142nd Street and raped a mother as her kids slept nearby. The suspect was black with light complexion, had a shaggy beard, was approximately 25 years old, weighed roughly 150 pounds and was 5-feet-5-inches tall, with short brown hair and hazel eyes. The suspect was wearing a black ski mask, black clothing and was barefoot.
• On Sept. 16 at about 11 p.m., a man attempted to peel away the frame of a child’s bedroom window in the 4300 block of East 144th Street, but then ran off. “I responded and am completing this report because it is strikingly similar to another incident I encountered,” the responding Cleveland police officer said.
• On Sept. 16 just after 11 p.m., a man attempted to pull out an air conditioner of a home on East 144th Street, but then ran off. “Due to the fact in this neighborhood we have had reports of three rapes to date where the suspect entered through a window, where he pulled out an air conditioner wearing a black mask, I found it imperative to have [the witness] make a report although he never called police the day of the incident,” the responding Cleveland police officer said.
Anyone with information regarding this suspect is strongly urged to contact the Cleveland Police Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit at 216-623-5630.
Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463.
