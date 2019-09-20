Cleveland rape suspect facing burglary charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A man who is facing charges for a string of sexual assaults is now being linked to a burglary and a 2018 sexual assault case.
26-year-old Devonte Booker was charged on Friday afternoon with rape and burglary for the September 14 assault of a 31-year-old female.
The incident happened in the 4300 block of E. 142 Street where Booker is accused of breaking into the home around 2:30 am through a first-floor window and sexually assaulting the victim.
On Friday, a warrant was issued for Booker’s arrest for a burglary that happened on September 8.
According to court records, Booker and an “unknown, armed accomplice” forcefully entered a home in the 6100 block of Morton Avenue and committed a theft offense.
Police say that this is not the only crime that Booker is connected to.
According to authorities, DNA evidence has linked Booker to an open sexual assault investigation reported in Cleveland in 2018.
Booker is not officially connected to a case where an unknown suspect broke into a home and attempted to sexually assault a 7-year-old girl.
Police are still investigating the sexual assault case and the break-ins, but ask anyone with information to call crime stoppers at 216-252-7463.
