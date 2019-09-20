Domestic violence suspect arrested after SWAT standoff on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A West Side neighborhood breathed a collective sigh of relief Friday evening when a domestic violence suspect was taken into custody after a 2-hour standoff.
Cleveland Police and SWAT officers responded after the 29-year-old man refused to emerge from his Bennington Avenue home, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
Police eventually entered the home and took the man into custody.
The neighborhood, which was shut down with police tape, is reopening to traffic.
