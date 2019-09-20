Highland Heights police looking for missing woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Highland Heights police are looking for a woman that has been missing for almost two weeks.
Police say that 46-year-old Loleeta Wallace, from Highland Heights, has been missing since September 10.
Wallace’s family says that she was last seen leaving her residence in a 2008 Black Ford Focus with a license plate that reads HOH-7926.
Wallace reportedly suffers from depression and diabetes.
According to police, Wallace is without her prescribed medication and it is believed that her cell phone is currently disconnected.
Family describes Wallace as a black female who is 5′1″, approximately 160 pounds with black straight hair. She does not have any scars, marks or tattoos. Wallace wears glasses and possibly could be wearing jeans.
Anyone with information on Wallace’s whereabouts is asked to call the Highland Heights Police Department at (440)-442-8825.
