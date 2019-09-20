New England Patriots release WR Antonio Brown in wake of sexual assault lawsuit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Controversial wide receiver Antonio Brown was released from the New England Patriots after just 11 days.
The Patriots released a short statement Friday, explaining their decision:
The news comes just a week after Brown was accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting his former trainer.
The seven-time Pro-Bowl receiver played the first nine years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being traded to the Oakland Raiders after the 2018 season.
Brown was released by the Raiders at the end of training camp in August after several run-ins with team management
