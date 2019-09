CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It will feel more summer like today with warm air in place and higher humidity levels. The additional moisture will give the area more of a mix of sun and clouds. I kept it dry today and tonight so you are good to go there. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80′s today. It will be a warm night as well with a partly cloudy sky. We only fall into the 60′s for a low.