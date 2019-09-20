Thousands expected at Sewer District Clean Water Fest Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Where does it go?
The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District wants to answer that question for you. And, on Saturday, Sept. 21 the sewer district opens the doors to welcome and estimated 3,000 guests to tour the largest wastewater treatment plant in Ohio.
Visitors can see the award-winning laboratory, Touch the Trucks and tour the Sewer Simulator.
Plus, guests will be able to conduct experiments with mad scientist “Atom Breaker.”
Returning this year by popular demand will be:
- More than 70 hands-on and educational exhibits showcasing the work of the Sewer District and partnering organizations throughout Northeast Ohio. Great for visitors of all ages.
- It’s a bike tour! Preregistered participants can take a 5.5-mile tour of the Southerly Wastewater Treatment Center. More info at neorsd.org/biketour.
- Free ice cream and popcorn for all visitors. Food trucks will have food for purchase.
- Social media contests all day long. Tag #CleanWaterFest for chances to win.
Stuff you need to know about the tour:
- Tours are first-come, first-served. Treatment plant tours depart every 15 minutes. The plant tour is via bus with minimal walking, the lab tour includes science experiments and is a walking tour. Visitors wanting to tour Southerly MUST wear closed-toe shoes for tours; hard hats and safety glasses, which will be provided.
- Lab tours are provided all day long and guests no longer need to reserve a time slot. Closed-toe shoes are required to tour.
- Signs are posted directing guests to off-site parking; attendees will be bused to event.
- Additional information is available at neorsd.org/cleanwaterfest
Saturday, September 21, 2019 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last tour at 3 p.m.)
Southerly Wastewater Treatment Center in Cuyahoga Heights
PARKING: Integrity Energy (just off I-77 at 5711 Grant Ave.)
NOTE: Closed-toe shoes required for tours; any shoes OK for event
