U.S. Marshals find 15-year-old Newburgh Heights girl that left the state with 19-year-old man in NC

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Newburgh Heights Police Department confirmed 15-year-old Jasmine Wojtowicz is safe after she drove off to North Carolina with a 19-year-old man she was chatting with online.
According to police, Wojtowicz went missing on Tuesday night when Jalen Lavente Williams of North Carolina picked her up from her home.
Police Chief John Majoy said on Thursday that, “This was planned, and now we’re on a mission to try and bring her home.”
Newburgh Heights Police said Wojtowicz was found safe in Mount Holly, NC around 10:45 a.m. on Friday.
Williams was then arrested by the United States Marshal’s Service and is being held on felony charges of interference with custody, according to police.
Police said authorities are looking to extradite Williams back to Ohio where he may face additional charges.
According to police, Wojtowicz will be held in the custody of Gaston County Children Services until her return to Ohio can be arranged.
Chief Majoy said this case emphasizes the dangers that children may face online, and the role parents play in keeping their kids safe on the Internet:
“We want parents to get the word across to their children it may not be the person on the other end they’re depicting, so you really don’t know what you’re going to get. You really want to watch the person at the other end that you’re talking to, watch their activities.”
Newburgh Heights Police thanks the Cuyahoga Emergency Communications System, Chagrin Valley Dispatch Center, and Cleveland Family Center for Mussing Children and Adults for assisting with the mission along with the United States Marshal’s Service.
