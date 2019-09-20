Woman whose dogs attacked 4 people in Akron faces judge for sentencing

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman whose dogs attacked four people in March is expected in court Friday morning.
Sentencing for 58-year-old Diane Yanke is scheduled for 10 a.m. in Akron Municipal Court.
Yanke pleaded guilty to seven of the 21 misdemeanor charges she faced.
Police and prosecutors said Yanke’s dogs attacked multiple people outside of her home on East Archwood Avenue on March 3.
One of the victims was a social worker who was bitten so severely in the legs that she had to use a walker to get around.
Several victims showed up at a court hearing in May.
This story will be updated.
